How safe is your school? New report shines light on how safe kids feel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Parents in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand are saying their children feel safer at school.

At least according to the South Carolina Department of Education’s latest report.

Take a look at this map. Here, you’ll find details from the report’s safety findings in local districts.

The state agency released its latest school report card Tuesday, detailing the latest statistics in schools statewide.

We sifted through the data, looking for trends between the last two school years.

One thing that changed from the 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 school year was how safe parents feel their kids are.

A survey was conducted in each district, asking dozens of parents how much they agree with this statement:

“My child feels safe at school.”

The percentage of parents either agreeing with or strongly agreeing with that statement increased in districts across the region.

That includes the following districts:

Horry County Schools

Marion County Schools

Georgetown County Schools

Dillon School District Three

Dillon School District Four

Florence School District One

Florence School District Two

Florence School District Three

Florence School District Four

Florence School District Five

Marlboro County Schools

Darlington County Schools

While this survey takes into account perspectives based on the 2018-2019 school year, it’s a stark contrast to the threats received in multiple Pee Dee schools over the past several weeks.

Last week, Florence County Sheriff William Barnes said more than 20 officers were involved in securing threats to Florence One Schools.

In late August, two Latta High School students were arrested after threatening to shoot up the school.

This latest data set paints a more positive picture.

The district with the highest percentage of parents reporting children feeling safe is Florence District Two. That’s where an impressive 94 percent of parents answered the survey question favorably.

Marion County Schools had the least favorable response to the inquiry. The district reports 74.2 percent of parents in agreement.

Meanwhile, Horry County Schools reports 89.6 percent of parents report their children feeling safe at school.

Horry County Schools 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 86.3 89.6 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 68.6 71.7 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 96.7 97.5 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 92.7 83.8

Darlington County Schools 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 82 82.1 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 68.2 64.1 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 94 95.8 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 91.1 84.6

Dillon School District Three 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 86 90.8 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 73.7 76.9 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 98.9 99 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 97.8 93.9

Dillon School District Four 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 73.1 76 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 64.1 61.9 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 92.1 96.3 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 93.8 85.7

Florence District One 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 80.9 83.7 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 69.3 69.7 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 92.7 94 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 89.2 75.6

Florence School District Two 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 87.6 94 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 73.5 75.8 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 98.9 98.6 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 93 91.5

Florence School District Three 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 75.8 84 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 66.8 70.6 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 91.9 93.3 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 88.6 71

Florence School District Four 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 71.7 77.8 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 44.7 53.6 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 84 Data N/A “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 76 Data N/A

Florence School District Five 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 78.5 85.7 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 60.1 66.9 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 93.6 100 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 96.8 93.2

Georgetown County Schools 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 85.3 88.8 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 73.6 73 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 97.3 97 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 91.5 76.4

Marion County Schools 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 68 74.2 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 57.4 59.8 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 88.8 91 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 81.1 69.6

Marlboro County Schools 2017-2018 2018-2019 Evaluations By Parents Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “My child feels safe at school.” 73.2 81.8 “My child’s teachers and school staff prevent or stop bullying at school.” 61.8 63.8 Evaluations By Teachers Percent Agree/Strongly Agree Percent Agree/Strongly Agree “I feel safe at my school before and after hours.” 94.3 93.6 “The rules for behavior are enforced at my school.” 92.8 62.5

News13 will continue to analyze and break down the data presented in these report card. Count on us for more in the coming days.