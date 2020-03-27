Limo services partner together to deliver Myrtle Beach community needs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Four Myrtle Beach transportation services partner up during COVID-19 to meet the community’s needs, turning empty seats into a delivery service running errands, delivering groceries, and protecting those at high-risk from the virus.

Transportation managers from Limos of Myrtle Beach, Ritz Limousines, Midnight Express, and Coastal Transportation came up with the idea as a way to keep their drivers receiving a paycheck while also meeting their community’s needs.

“This is giving a ray of hope shine in the light and a little bit of pick up for everyone to be able to get out and at least get some type of income in,” said Lee Webb, Owner and Operator of Limos of Myrtle Beach.

Lee Webb and Tim Crawford, the Director of Transportation of Ritz Limousines, another service in Myrtle Beach, are usually booked with reservations this time of year transporting people and parties from one event to the next.

Starting this week, they are temporarily offering a different service while running errands for those hesitant or at-risk to go out. Limos, SUVs, and bus drivers are picking up prescriptions, dry cleaning, and grocery store items.

“We think if we can provide this service for the community we will all get through this one way or another,” Crawford said. Employees continue to rely on large vehicles to serve their customers. Now, just a bit differently.

“It works perfectly because we have vehicles and folks don’t want to get out,” Webb said. The door to door drop off service leaves the customer’s items at their doorstep with a receipt in which can be paid through an online app. Before dropping off, each tub of items is sanitized and wiped down.

Business leaders say it’s more important than ever before to be there for their employees as many are recently out of work. “In Myrtle Beach, we are such a close-knit family anyways it’s always good trying to help out your neighbor,” Crawford said.

Another industry turns hardship into an opportunity to give back, demonstrating hope to get through the pandemic together. “When you have a crisis like this, you say, what can I do to help?” Crawford said.

For more information, click here.