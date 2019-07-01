Motorcycles: What you need to know to stay safe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As the Fourth of July approaches, police are preparing for an increase in traffic- and motorcycles.

And in the wake of deadly motorcycle wrecks happening everywhere from Horry County to New Hampshire, it’s important to heed safety guidelines whenever you’re behind the handlebars.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says that motorcyclists “should ride responsibly, obeying traffic laws and wearing protective equipment.”

That equipment can save lives, Steve “Spidey” Robinson explains. He is a parts manager at RedLine Powersports, and has been riding a motorcycle since he was 14-years-old.

He recommends riders use helmets, boots, reinforced riding pants and gloves. Watch his explanation here:

Robinson said that he’s crashed three times, but still considers himself one of the lucky ones.

The biker community is still reeling after that tragic wreck in New Hampshire that left seven people dead.

And closer to home, two people died late Saturday night in a deadly motorcycle crash.

News13 reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on how often motorcycle wrecks happen here.

In a preliminary report, the SCHP says there have been 895 crashes involving motorcycles so far in 2019. 45 of those ended with a fatality.

In 2018, there were 1,935 motorcycle wrecks in South Carolina, 102 of which were fatal.

As Highway Patrol gears up for the holiday rush, Cpl. Collins explains that he needs the cooperation of drivers to ensure cyclists’ safety.

He says that “motorists should watch for motorcycles by checking twice before pulling out into intersections and turning left.”