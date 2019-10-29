New development continues in Myrtle Beach as 10-year master plan begins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department is welcoming the community’s input in contribution to a 10-year master plan that will bring new additions and change to the city.

The plan will focus on future recreation needs, facilities, programs, parks, and services.

The community is encouraged to provide feedback regarding their satisfaction within the community and what they would like to see in Myrtle Beach over the next several years.

“We are trying to assess what needs we are fulfilling, where we have gaps, what new services or programs the public would like to see us offer so we can plan for the future,” Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea says.

Recreation centers provide everyday service to both seniors and youth and are highly valued in the community. The master plan will likely focus a portion of the plan on recreation facilities, additional youth and senior programs, sports teams, and after-school programs.

“They can come here and feel like they have an opportunity to be something, become something, and be a part of something,” says Michael Holtz, a recreation youth sports leader at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center.

Recreation center programs draw a large crowd of students after school and recreation staff leaders tell News13 for many, it’s a safe place free of worry they may not have at home. Leaders say the programs provide a great background and environment for students by creating friendships as opposed to getting in trouble on the streets before their parents get home from work.

Primary, middle, intermediate, and high school students all depend on these recreation centers for afterschool programs with their friends. For some, it’s practice to becoming a star on the field years down the road.

“The kids who play football for the rec actually end up becoming football stars and Myrtle Beach champions of tomorrow,” says Aaron Frobase, a recreational leader at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center.

The City of Myrtle Beach wants to ensure the community’s values are taken into consideration and currently meeting all needs and expectations.

Recreation programs are supported by property taxes with certain amenities costing a small fee.

Survey questions include topics asking participants if they believe they are getting value for their money, what programs do they want in their community, and how much would they be willing to pay for that program.

The online survey can be found here. December 1 is the last day to submit survey answers.