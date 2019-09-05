Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian with winds at 110 mph should turn to the northeast tonight
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  40
Closings
All Saints Episcopal Day School ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Chesterfield County Schools Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Christian School & Daycare Florence Darlington Technical Collage FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Florence-Darlington Technical College Francis Marion University Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM LAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL Little Promises Learning Center MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools Marion County Schools Marlboro Marlboro Academy Marlboro County Schools OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY Virtus Academy

News13 rides along with Myrtle Beach PD as they ramp up patrols in evacuation zones

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are ramping up patrol in evacuation zones to keep property safe.

Corporal Thomas Vest took News13 on a ride-along on one of his patrols, where he monitored the Ocean Boulevard area hours before Dorian’s descent onto the Carolinas.

“This was an area that was evacuated so if you look around now you can see there’s not a lot of people down here,” Cpl. Vest said. “It’s important for us to keep driving around this area and make sure our presence is seen.”

Ocean Boulevard was a ghost town Wednesday compared to its normal state.

That was encouraging to Cpl. Vest, who says heeding evacuation orders is critical.

“It’s very empty in comparison to how it is normally which is an excellent thing for us to see here that so many people have heeded that evacuation and have gotten out,” he said. “It seems people have left.”

He warns those who did decide to stay they may not be able to get help from first-responders when conditions deteriorate.

“There will be a time in this storm when it’s not safe for us to respond,” Cpl. Vest said. “So that may delay or make it impossible for us to get to you if you need help.”

He encouraged anyone who has not done so to prepare for the storm before weather becomes severe.

He says the department is ready for anything Dorian throws at it.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “And we’ll react and we’ll be ready. We’ve prepared. We’ll continue to prepare. We critique ourselves after every incident and we get better every time.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Interactive Radar

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: