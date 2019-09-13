North Myrtle Beach to launch new permit system

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach contractors and homeowners who file permit applications on a regular basis will soon experience a much easier and more convenient process.

The city of North Myrtle Beach Planning and Development will launch a new online application for permit and inspection scheduling that will allow users to file requests at their convenience.

Users will also have access to pay fees, track progress, and receive licenses online.

The new permit system allows users to file building permits whenever, wherever, and eliminates the time users previously spent coming directly into the city hall or waiting on the phone.

Prior to the launch of the new online application, the permitting process involved customers having to complete paper applications, loads of paperwork, and reliance on a 16-year-old outdated user interface system.

“This way people can request an inspection for the next day and the next morning it is automatically set up. It will be much more efficient,” North Myrtle Beach Planning and Development Senior Planner Suzanne Pritchard said.

The online system will be available on computers, smart phones, and tablet devices.

The kiosks located in the lobby of North Myrtle Beach City Hall will also be available to users for permit applications or inspection scheduling.

The application was created to bring users and the department an updated, more convenient, and simplified system.

The original permit system required users to enter their address, pin number, property identification number, and personal owner information.

With the new system, users only have to type in their address and the rest will automatically pull up your previous account information.

Paper permit applications will still be available as the new online system launches, however, North Myrtle Beach Planning and Development encourage all businesses, residents, and users to make the shift online as it will add convenience mutually.

The application is scheduled to launch on September 25th.

To ensure a smooth transition to the online system, North Myrtle Beach Planning and Development will not issue building permits on September 24th.

Inspections may be scheduled during the morning of the September 24th.