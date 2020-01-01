NYE ride along as MBPD are on a ‘target zero’ mission in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police step up the amount of coverage across Myrtle Beach on New Year’s Eve, making sure everyone is safe ringing in 2020.

News13 got a front-row seat riding into the new year with an opportunity to ride alongside Myrtle Beach Police Department as they enforce extra safety measures this New Year’s Eve on and off the streets.

Myrtle Beach Police Department are on a mission entering 2020, target zero.

“The very first thing we do is make sure we have adequate road coverage,” Sgt. Shannon Toole, Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

Law enforcement hope more visible presence on the streets as people head out to celebrate serve as a reminder to all to make safe decisions and keep impaired drivers off the roads.

“We make sure we have enough officers on the road working the event to be able to provide service to the public,” Toole said.

Myrtle Beach officers set out to the streets nearly five hours before midnight, making traffic stops early in the evening and enforcing public safety in popular celebration areas.

Broadway at the Beach, Market Common, and Ocean Blvd. are a few of the local areas attracting more officers to patrol.

“Tonight we will make sure we have a very visible presence actually on the roadways as people are going to the events to see we are out and encourage them to make good decisions,” Toole said.

Extra enforcement officers team up to ring in the new year with another chance to reach their ‘target zero’ goal they are looking to achieve.

“Our goal as far as a traffic unit is zero fatalities is target zero. We want to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities that we are seeing on the roadways,” Toole said.

Last year additional enforcement in place kept DUI numbers in the area on New Year’s Eve at just one offense. This year the department is asking everyone to do their part finding a safe ride home as they aim for zero fatal collisions this new year.