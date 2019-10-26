On the Sidelines: Florence Christian honors senior players

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – It was an emotional night under the lights for 12 senior Eagles at Florence Christian School.

That’s because the dozen were honored in seniors’ night ceremony. Senior football players and loved ones walked centerfield for a moment of recognition.

“Definitely going to be a lot of emotion and a heartfelt game tonight,” Lane Ward said. “It’s definitely a big thing to see, to grow on this field and finally have this last game here.”

The ceremony happened just before kickoff of the final home game at Florence Christian in the regular season.

“It’s the last chance to do something on the field,” Phillip Hucks said. “I love playing football and I’m definitely going to miss it when it’s all over.”

The Baptist school enrolls students from preschool through 12th grade. Consequently, several of the players have gone to Florence Christian for most of their lives.

They say that made Friday all the more emotional.

“A little bit of both. I’m really excited and also like bittersweet,” Alex Rishmawi said.

His twin brother, George, agreed.

“We’ve been doing this so long and this came up so quick. It’s tough to call it quits and end it here.”

As difficult as leaving is, seniors say it’s the lifelong bond that made their experience what it was.

“Whole lot of memories,” Ward said. “Good memories. Sad memories. But you can’t change it for anything.”

Many are leaving with lessons they say will stick with them for life.

“The whole family, friends are going to be there throughout life,” Aiden Aikens said. “And when you need them, it’s okay to lean on them and they’ll be there for you.”