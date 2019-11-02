On the Sidelines: Waccamaw Warriors enjoy more community support amid comeback season

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Warriors are getting more support from the community as they enjoy a comeback season.

The Warriors emerged victorious in their matchup against Hanahan Friday night. The win leaves them with a 7 and 3 record, pushing the team to the playoffs.

That hasn’t necessarily been the case for Waccamaw in years past, though.

The team won a singular game in the last two seasons combined.

Waccamaw High School Principal Adam George says the team’s improvement may stem from extra support from the community.

“We’ve expanded the football stadium and the bleachers are full almost every night now,” Principal George said. “So we’ve had almost full record crowds here this season… I think the kids really know the community is out supporting them.”

The money for new bleachers came from a bond referendum passed in 2016, George said.

The money allowed for other facility improvements to be made, benefiting the football team.

“We expanded our weight room which was a big thing and that gave us more of an advantage you could say for all of our sports, but for football especially,” George said.

Another change: Waccamaw’s Touchdown Club has been organizing tailgates ahead of home games this season to drum up hometown support.

Head Coach Shane Fidler said the team’s impressive performance is a direct result of the players.

“They bought into the program and they’re starting to see the success of that now,” Fidler said. “They’re reaping those rewards. We’re appreciative of them and the hard work they’ve put in.”

Whatever the cause of the success is, Principal George said it works wonders for the school’s climate.

“Everybody’s happy when you win,” he said. “And so when you’re winning and you’re doing well, everybody’s encouraging them.”

Count on News13 for coverage as Waccamaw heads into playoffs.