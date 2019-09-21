On the Sidelines: Watch these Panthers cheerleaders-in-training take the field

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – The cheer squad at Carolina Forest High had a little help Friday amping up the crowd.

That’s because over 20 cheerleaders-in-training were by the squad’s side throughout the first quarter of Friday’s matchup against Myrtle Beach.

“We’re having a youth clinic for the kids in our community,” head cheer coach Johnnie Neal explained. “We are going to allow them to cheer on the field with us so they can experience what goes into our Friday night lights.”

They had quite an audience too. One school official estimated around 4,500 people in attendance.

The Carolina Forest cheerleaders trained the little ones for two hours leading up to the game.

“It’s super fun too because like they’re basically the future of our school so we get to train what’s gonna turn into us,” senior Alexa Beale said.

Although they were young, many of the camp-goers refused to acknowledge any apprehension. Many brought prior cheering experience along.

Assistant coach Victoria Moore explained how the program is to make sure the Panther legacy continues through the next generation.

“It’s us ensuring that we’ll have future panthers and we’re trying to build our cheerleading program into something really great,” she said. “And ensuring it keeps getting better and better every year.”

But being a cheerleader isn’t just for fun and games- it holds a responsibility.

“I tell them, you guys are the shining light of our school,” Neal said. Everyone is going to look at the cheerleaders first and foremost.”

All eyes certainly were on the squad- along with the newbies- during the first quarter of Friday’s game.

Neal hopes it was an impactful experience for the young ones.

“Five years from now, when the girls who are doing the camp are the ones teaching the camp, it’s going to be quite the experience,” he said. “And they’re going to look back and reflect on that.”

Neal says he hopes to continue the new tradition during basketball season