Over 1800 homes could be coming to Swamp Fox Entertainment Complex

MARION AREA, SC (WBTW) – A major development is being planned for the Swamp Fox Entertainment Complex just outside of Marion.
The complex’s owner hopes to put in over 1800 homes- along with several other amnesties- over the course of the next several years.
