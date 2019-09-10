Pawleys Island continues hurricane recovery four days later

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – One of many beautiful communities impacted by an ugly storm.

Hurricane Dorian swept through the South Strand leaving areas of Pawleys Island hit harder than others and many residents continuing to clean up the damage.

One street in the community experienced 28 hours without power, a one-hundred-year-old tree torn from its roots, and destroyed power lines.

“If you look at the back of the tree where the roots are I think they got so wet and got weak,” Donald Tisdall said.

Power lines were destroyed causing an entire street to be rewired.

Across the rest of the island, a real estate inspector said over 250 homes experienced damage from wind, water, or beach erosion.

SCDOT crew members and Pawleys Island officials have been working from early morning to late evenings since the storm in order to get streets reopened and storm destruction repaired.

Spring Avenue was shut down for five days due to the amount of debris and sand blocking the roadway.

While Spring Avenue has reopened the south end parking lot will remain closed for the season for the city to begin the beach re-nourishment project.

The project is set to begin on October 1st and is expected to last a couple of months through the fall season.

Over one-million cubic yards of sand will be pumped onto the beach.

“They are going to be starting at the south end of the island and we are going to keep our fingers crossed we do not have any more hurricanes that wash away the beach nourishment they plan on doing or delay it as those structures are very susceptible now to any storm that might come in,” Mike Fanning, Pawley’s Island Police Chief said.

Hurricane Dorian did not impact the city’s beach re-nourishment start date.