CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Conway’s Inclusive Playground Committee met on Thursday evening to wrap up discussion on the first phase of the project.

Before the committee moved onto phase two, the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the park, along with giving the park a name, needed to be discussed.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be postponed until October as the committee decided to allocate more time into naming the park and have an open discussion with council and the public.

While the grand opening has been delayed, the park will open to all families and children to play as soon as the final phase of turf is installed.

As phase one nears completion, phase two was next on the agenda.

“We would like to add some bathrooms and make it a one stop shop. We have playgrounds already at our facility, we have a picnic shelter and we want to wrap it around our baseball complex,” City of Conway Parks and Rec Director Ashley Smith said.

The committee said they will continue raising money through private donors and allocate resources and funds in the budget for each phase until completion.

“We are excited to get phase one open for our children but as the years go by we are going to add phase two… phase three…” Council Member William Goldfinch said.

With plenty of space surrounding the park, the committee said phase one is just the start of what they are going to build on to.

Count on News13 to keep you updated.