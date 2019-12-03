RAW VIDEO: Watch troopers pursue driver as they barrel down Highway 31

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Highway Patrol released dash-cam footage of a high-speed chase down the Carolina Bays Parkway in September.

The video shows troopers in hot pursuit of a red sedan as it barrels down Highway 31, weaving in and out of traffic along the way.

Claudine Danieleski was arrested and charged in the case, according to Corporal Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It all started Sept. 21 around 3 p.m. in the Waterbridge neighborhood off Carolina Forest Blvd, Cpl. Collins said.

That’s where a trooper noticed a car driving recklessly.

Claudine Danieleski (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The driver, though, refused to stop for the trooper, and that’s when the chase began.

The video shows the red sedan running through intersections, going over curbs and even hitting troopers’ patrol cars during the chase.

Troopers followed the driver down Highway 31. They were able to box the car in for a moment, but not for long.

After getting away, the driver traveled into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, the driver turned off an exit ramp, and troopers lost them.

Later, Horry County police found the car crashed in front of Pirate’s Voyage on Highway 17.

The driver was taken to Grand Strand Hospital.

Danieleski, 49, of Little River, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to booking records. Her charges include:

driving under the influence- 2nd offense

2 counts of assault while resisting arrest/assault on police officer

2 counts of hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage

failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death – 1st offense

a person possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base

Bond for Danieleski was set at $11,000, booking records show. She was released around noon on September 28.

It’s unclear when Danieleski will face a judge.

