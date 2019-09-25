Shellfish season set to open early, local restaurants and fisherman start to prepare

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Shellfish season typically begins at the beginning of October, however, current water temperatures and bacteria regulations met will allow the season to start a few days early.

The 2019-2020 oyster harvesting season will open one half-hour before official sunrise on Saturday, September 28.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control told News 13 the Shellfish Sanitation Program monitors water quality monthly at 462 sampling stations to determine shellfish harvesting classifications.

Due to water samples meeting department regulations early, local fisherman and restaurants on the island begin to prepare for the season opening this week.

Founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood Kitchen, Rick Baumann, is one of many restaurant owners along the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet getting ready for shellfish season by making space in the kitchen for oysters, clams, and mussels.

Baumann has been in the business for over 50 years and said the warmer the water the more bacteria there is, the colder the water the less.

The amount of rain, tropical events, and natural disasters that occur can determine the start of shellfish season and the amount of bacteria the water contains.

Rick Baumann says the oysters in Murrells Inlet have a unique taste that not everyone gets to experience and year after year his customers compliment the saltiness and amount of flavor.

“Murrells Inlet has the saltiest oysters on the South Carolina coast and that comes from good reason… because there is no fresh water except for storm water runoff running into Murrells Inlet. There are no rivers or streams running into the inlet so that makes a wonderful oyster,” Baumann said.

One reason for the early start date is the salinity and bacteria levels dropping making it safer to harvest and eat oysters and clams.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources report shellfish beds may temporarily close by the South Carolina DHEC in the event of another hurricane, major rain event, or pollution spill.

The season is expected to remain open until May 15 unless conditions warrant extending or shortening the season.

Count on News 13 to keep you updated with any SCDHEC or SCDNR information on shellfish season.

