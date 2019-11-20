South Carolina lawmakers pre-file hate crime bill as FBI reports uptick

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina lawmakers pre-filed a hate crime bill Wednesday that would create enhanced punishments for crimes found to be bias-based.

The bill was pre-filed by five representatives, including Beth Bernstein (D-H78,)

Another hate crime bill- H.3063- was introduced to the House earlier this year and remains in committee.

Meanwhile, the FBI released its latest study, showing the number of reported hate crimes across the country.

While hate crimes decreased overall nationwide, reports went up in the Palmetto State.

The number of reported hate crimes climbed from 23 reports in 2016 to 11 reports in 2018. The number of law enforcement agencies reporting these stats increased as well from 21 to 52.

Some lawmakers think passing a hate crime bill would help to curb some of those trends.

“I think this law would actually certainly help in combating some of the numbers there,” Representative Robert Williams (D-Darlington) said. He’s a co-sponsor of the hate crime bill introduced earlier in the year. “We should not be discriminating based on your race, your color, your sexual orientation, or any of those things.”

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said this bill could provide more tools for prosecutors.

“It may be able to open itself up to prove why we believe that this person did this particular crime,” Richardson said. “That may bring in stuff like Facebook posts, or decorations or you know flags or anything that is symbolic for the reasoning for this.”

Count on News13 for updates on this story when the legislative session begins in January.