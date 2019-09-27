Surfside Beach businesses receive grant to improve old exteriors

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Some Surfside Beach business exteriors experiencing long overdue improvements and renovations can now polish up with a new grant offered to local businesses.

Nothing in life is free… That’s true… with the exception for businesses in Surfside Beach.

Benjamin’s Bakery has served the Grand Strand for 25 years and was the first applicant for this grant program.



“I feel like it’s our first year in business instead of our 25th year,” Lee Zulanch, Owner of Benjamin’s Bakery, said.

Serving the Grand Strand fresh baked goods alongside roasted in house coffee beans for 25 years, Benjamin’s Bakery, is getting ready to celebrate a quarter of a century, and with a little gift from the town.

A gift other local Surfside Beach businesses can receive too.

Surfside Beach is granting local businesses up to five thousand dollars to enhance building exteriors and two thousand dollars towards landscaping.

“Not only did we take the opportunity to freshen but we definitely took the opportunity to take advantage of what Surfside has done with 3rd Avenue and having the sidewalks, street lights, and paving,” Zulanch said.

Thanks to Surfside Beach’s grant funding a fresh coat of paint and the vibrant yellow and blue awning, Benjamin’s Bakery now sits on the corner of third street catching all eyes on the block.

The hope now is just to get other businesses on board making improvements.

The grant comes as the council and business committees want to create an aesthetically pleasing business community off Highway 17.

Five to ten grants per year and five years down the road could put a really good dent as far as aesthetics off the highway.

“We are hoping this program will maybe enhance them to do some improvements that they have been putting off for awhile,” Sammy Truett, Vice President of Moore and Associates Insurance said.

Truett is a member of the business committee involved in granting funds. He says the need comes as older businesses have not polished, cleaned or rennovated their exteriors in years. Aesthetic improvements in paint, window treatments, and landscaping are some of the many changes to be made.

Applicants who apply can be granted a maximum of $5,000. Truett told News 13, “If an applicant is planning a 10,000 dollar project, we will match up to 50% of it up to 5,000 dollars.”

To fill out an application, visit http://surfsidebeach.org/Data/Sites/1/media/committees/business-committee/2019/facade-grant-app-fy2019-2020.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1ukZfqYGA1UAZx7Wvx439NxmxtqrzVTvSuknuspxsTynrDnI-A9ElMfAk