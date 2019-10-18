“There are cancers out there we don’t even know about;” Inlet Jam raises money for research

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – A tragic loss led one local man to raise awareness for a cause he hopes to one day raise one million dollars for. This weekend you can help.

Harry Parnell is the event organizer who started this event after losing a loved one to stage four cancer. The Inlet Jam is an event to raise awareness and funds for cancer research this Saturday.

“If I can save one person’s life it makes it all worthwhile,” Parnell said.

Doctors did not detect his wife Marti’s rare cancer cell until it was too late and she only had days left to live. Harry is now preparing for another fundraiser for an important cause, one now near and dear to his heart.

“I want to educate doctors research this rare case of cancer my wife had I want to find out what’s going on with it,” Parnell said.

The Inlet Jam is taking will take over Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, as Parnell is fundraising for cancer research benefitting clinical trials in an effort to help save people’s life with all types of cancer and even unknown cancer.

Doctors predict just in the state of South Carolina 30,000 new people will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ each year.

The Inlet Jam for cancer research proceeds will go to the South Carolina’s only designated National Cancer Institute hospital, Hollings Cancer Center, supporting clinical trials, often a cancer patients last hope.

“There are so many cancers out here we don’t even know about. This money will help everyone… from the unborn children to the 90-year-old person,” Parnell said.

The event will provide live entertainment, auction items, t-shirt donations, and BBQ plates by Cooper’s Country Store. Live bands include Cornbread, The Mullets, Nu attitude, and J.K. & Friends.

Parnell says from one dollar to a million dollars every bit counts.