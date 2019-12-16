Thousands donated to make mammograms more accessible on the Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Tanger Outlets presented the Conway Medical Center Foundation with a donation Monday morning.

The outlets raised $42,637.97 for the foundation’s mammography initiative through the 26th annual PINK style campaign in October.

The money will help CMC bring more mammograms to women in an effort to increase breast cancer screenings.

Breast health navigator Jeannie Gibson says the money could make 300-400 mammograms possible.

The foundation can provide mammograms despite hurdles some women face like a lack of transportation or financial resources.

The Mobile Mammography Center travels around the region, offering mammograms to women who may normally not be able to have them.

Learn more about the mobile center here.