Veteran thanked for service with a mortgage-free, customized home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On a day we recognize veterans and their sacrifices, one Purple Heart recipient, Daniel Dobay, was thanked with keys to a customized home, turning the hero’s hardship into an accessible home.

The keys to a customized, mortgage-free, fully furnished home were handed over to Daniel Dobay on Monday. “It shows your country cares about you and wants what’s best for you, and they are willing to do it,” Dobay said.

Corporal Dobay and his wife, Kacey, look forward to raising a family in their home and thanked everyone involved in making him and his sacrifice feel important, especially today.

“A home is so much more than just a house. It’s somewhere where you feel comfortable, somewhere you feel at ease and rest. This is truly that,” Dobay said.

Hundreds of proud family members, friends, and now neighbors in the Berkshire Forest community lined the streets.

“He’s a true hero. We are so grateful for his service and are so happy to have him here,” neighbor Patricia Suchniak said.

People welcomed and cheered alongside the U.S. Marine Corps veteran as he got his first look inside his family’s new home. The home accommodates Dobay on the first floor and is the place where he plans to raise a family.

Memories and special touches fill walls while picture frames personalize Kacey and Daniel’s new home. “I feel so blessed that I am here where I am, and that I am surrounded by people who feel like I deserve to be rewarded and deserve to be taken care of,” Dobay said.

The Built To Honor program has built nearly 200 homes for veterans.