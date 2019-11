CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - The three day collegiate basketball tournament has all eyes on the Grand Strand as national ESPN coverage begins on the Myrtle Beach Invitational, bringing eight teams and their fans to the area.

The twelve game collegiate basketball tournament attracts a large crowd to Myrtle Beach just as the season crowd started to slow down. Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Ohio, Tulane, Utah, and Villanova will compete in the tournament.