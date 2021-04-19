Skip to content
Maxton police arrest man after alleged road rage incident, chase
DHEC: 13 additional COVID-19 deaths
Johnson & Johnson CEO facing questions over $30 million payday
Counties with more Trump voters are less likely to be vaccinated, data shows
Inaugural Volunteer Fair to be held Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach
Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift’s New York apartment building, police say
Lawyer who assaulted girlfriend at SC bowling alley temporarily blocked from practicing
2 Florida sisters killed in hit-and-run crash while on way to grocery store
Woman killed at North Carolina convenience store, police searching for suspect
12 arrested after downtown Raleigh protest declared ‘unlawful assembly’ by police Sunday night
7-year-old girl killed, father shot while sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru
CCU men’s soccer to open with Wake Forest in the NCAA tournament
Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title
Braves OF Acuna departs with abdominal muscle pain
Chants fall to Eagles on Saturday
Sean Kazmar makes it back to majors after 13-year absence
News13 Investigates
‘I do put the blame on them:’ OSHA documents reveal violations at Pee Dee job site that had fatality; other businesses cited
News13 tracks shootings — Map shows area hotspots for gun violence
2 fatalities, 2 amputations in 6 months — McCall Farms in Effingham fined thousands after OSHA investigations
3 SC officers killed in crashes in a month; vehicle incidents are leading cause of death
Horry County cemeteries are still being discovered — here’s what happens when one is
More News13 Investigates Headlines
When was your student’s bus last repaired? Myrtle Beach-area districts performed thousands of fixes last year
Trending stories
‘I do put the blame on them:’ OSHA documents reveal violations at Pee Dee job site that had fatality; other businesses cited
Sea worms with strong hook-like jaws that bite seen in swarms along coastal waters
Three dead after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in SC
Lawyer who assaulted girlfriend at SC bowling alley temporarily blocked from practicing
Pastor, girls high school basketball coach among 79 arrested in Florida human trafficking operation
Here’s how long after the second dose of the COVID vaccine it is safe to gather, according to CDC
Woman says she wasn’t allowed on American Airlines flight because mask was see-through
Mother: Girl, boyfriend fought before Tenn. school shooting
