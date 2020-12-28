Newsfeed Now: Remembering the lives claimed by COVID-19

(NEXSTAR)- This year, COVID-19 has sickened millions and claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

In this special episode of Newsfeed Now, we remember those who have lost their lives due to complications of the virus, including local and national celebrities.

Stories featured in today’s show:

REMEMBERING JOE DIFFIE: After her father’s passing, Kylie Diffie, daughter of country music icon, Joe Diffie, shares memories with WKRN’s CB Cotton.

Diffie released a statement March 27 saying he was receiving treatment for the virus and on March 29 his publicist announced that the singer had died.

REMEMBERING ROY HORN: Legendary Las Vegas magician and performer Roy Horn passed away at the age of 75 from COVID-19 complications.

According to a news release, he died in a Las Vegas hospital May 8.

REMEMBERING TOM SEAVER: Tom Seaver is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball history.

Seaver passed away August 31 from complications due to dementia and COVID-19. He was 75.

REMEMBERING CHARLEY PRIDE: People across the metro are mourning the loss of baseball, and country music legend Charley Pride.

Pride was a Negro League all-star, and the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He died from complication with COVID-19 on December 12.

4 OKLAHOMA SIBLINGS DIE OF COVID-19 IN LESS THAN 3 WEEKS: An Oklahoma family was forced to bury four siblings in less than a month after COVID-19 made its way onto their farm.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ron Annuschat died on Oct. 30.

Sixty-eight-year-old Paul Annuschat died on Oct. 31.

Fifty-nine-year-old Nick Annuschat died on Nov. 9.

Sixty-six-year-old Vicki Lynn Marks died on Nov. 20.

