Officers get down and dirty to save deaf and blind dog

DELLWOOD, Missouri (WDAF) – Officer Lekamp and Corporal Jost of the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call on Monday that, quite frankly, put them in a tight spot.

Michael and Sharon McClintock’s dog Miss Daisy Mae fell into the sewer in front of their home and was stuck down there for hours. The couple was having their floors redone and left the door open so the workers could enter and exit freely. Miss Daisy Mae, who is 15 years old, blind, and deaf, moseyed out the front door, walked down to the street, and fell right in.

“My stomach turned. I thought she was a goner. I thought she probably fell down on her head and broke her head or broke her head. Just down there dead,” said Mr. McClintock.

Officer Lekamp grew up around dogs. He has a soft spot for animals and could tell the McClintocks were distraught.

“I grew up around dogs,and I’ve been in those desperate situations,and I could tell you they were both extremely upset. They were both crying,” said Lekamp.

Corporal Jost, who arrived with Lekamp on the scene, assessed the situation and came up with a game plan to help rescue the dog.

“At they time [the owners] advised us that a neighbor told them that their dog had possibly fallen into the storm drain,” said Jost. “Officer Lekamp and I opened the manhole of the storm drain, looked down, and were able to see small footprints in the mud.”

The two then went into investigation mode. They Googled dachshund dog prints to make sure they weren’t tracking down a raccoon instead of Daisy Mae. Once it was confirmed the duo went to work.

Officer Jost climbed down the sewer several times trying to locate the dog. Once he discovered which tunnel she was in, he and Corporal Jost created a tool-using a pool rescue hook and an extender to hook the dog and pull her to safety.

“Unfortunately, I had to lay down completely flat inside the mud and whatever else was down there,” said Jost. “We were abel to find the dog 14 feet in and hook the dog and put the dog out.”

The McClintocks couldn’t believe the officers went to such great lengths to save their precious Daisy Mae.

“When he came up with the dog, we just burst out crying because we were so relieved,” said Sharon McClintock.

Mr. McClintock went on about their dedication and resilience to rescue Daisy Mae. He was proud to know the officers serving his community would extend that amount of kindness, even if just for a dog.

“Our officers face a variety of challenges daily and sometimes things are not routine. We are very happy Miss Daisy was reunited with her owners as a result of Officers Jost and Lekamp’s quick thinking and tenacious efforts! I think Missy Daisy is ecstatic too!,” said Major Ron Martin of the NCPC.