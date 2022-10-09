TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North Franklin Street, Police Chief Mary O’Connor said. The shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people that spilled into the street.

Based on information from witnesses, O’Connor said the suspect left the bar and got a gun before firing into the crowd. She said there could be another suspect, although it is unclear whether there were multiple gunmen.

“The suspects clearly have a disregard for human life,” she said at a Sunday morning news conference. “They opened fire into a crowd of people that weren’t doing anything more than celebrating right out here on Franklin Street.”

The person killed was a California man who was visiting Tampa for a wedding. The other six victims — four men and two women — were taken to area hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“We’re currently working with witnesses to develop leads,” O’Connor said. “We have not made any arrests as of yet, but again, we are working with an extreme sense of urgency on this.”

“We’re not going to sleep until we have something concrete to put these violent criminals where they belong,” she said.