(WCMH) — Famed anthropologist Jane Goodall’s likeness and mission are the latest addition to a line of Barbies created to honor the lives and achievements of women who were “heroines of their time,” Mattel announced Tuesday.

The toymaker partnered with the Jane Goodall Institute to create the “Inspiring Women” doll, which is made of recycled plastic.

“Since Dr. Jane Goodall’s historic journey to Tanzania at age 26 to study chimpanzees in their natural habitat, she has paved the way for generations of future humanitarian leaders to forge their own path,” the announcement on the Barbie Facebook page stated. “Her life-long work as a renowned ethologist, conservationist, and animal advocate, has been a tour de force of compassion and a benefit to our entire planet.”

Dr. Jane Goodall with chimpanzee Freud at Gombe National Park in Tanzania. (Credit: Michael Neugebauer)

The Jane Goodall doll is also part of the 2022 Barbie Career of The Year Eco-Leadership Team, Mattel said in a press release. The team includes a Chief Sustainability Officer, Conservation Scientist, Renewable Energy Engineer and Environmental Advocate, which the company says are certified CarbonNeutral and made from recycled, ocean-bound plastic.

“Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table,” Goodall said.

(Credit: Mattel)

In the past, the Inspiring Women Series has paid tribute “to courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations to dream bigger than ever before” including Ida B. Wells, Dr. Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie is available Tuesday at most major retailers for $36.