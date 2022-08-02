HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — After almost a month in pediatric intensive care, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, paralyzed from the waist down in the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has been discharged from the hospital.

According to an update on the boy’s GoFundMe page, Cooper was transferred Sunday to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

The post also stated that Cooper was reunited with his dog George, whom the boy asked for when he regained consciousness after the shooting.

Family says they will work with the Ability Lab Medical Team to determine Cooper’s best physical therapy, rehabilitation and mental health services.

The boy’s twin brother was injured that day – he was struck in the legs by shrapnel – The Chicago Sun-Times reported, and their mother, Keely Roberts will require surgery to treat wounds to her foot and leg.

The GoFundMe page for Cooper has raised more than $1.7 million.

The Fourth of July shooting left seven people dead after the gunman opened fire, raining bullets down on the procession from the roof of a nearby building. The gunman was apprehended after leaving the scene, police say, and will face seven counts of murder, among other charges.