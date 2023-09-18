PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter. Chubb’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb’s hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side.

Chubb suffered a serious injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments. Like the previous injury, the one Monday night was difficult to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart. Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt.

He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb’s exit. Ford then rushed for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead 11-7.