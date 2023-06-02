(KSWB) – June’s full moon is ripe and ready for a star-filled harvest this weekend. Before it illuminates the sky, here’s everything you need to know about the Strawberry Moon.

Where did it get its name?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the full moon was given its name by Native American tribes to signify wild strawberry season. Known as Fragaria virginiana, these strawberries were a prominent fruit for the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, Lakota, Chippewa, Oneida and Sioux tribes during this time of year, according to the almanac.

These strawberries still grow across much of the United States and parts of Canada.

This spring delight typically reaches peak ripeness during the month of June, when it’s ready for picking.

June’s full moon has been given other names over time. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s been known as Green Corn Moon by the Cherokee, the Blooming Moon by the Anishinaabe and the Hoer Moon by the Western Abenaki tribe.

There are also some European names for June’s full moon, like the Mead Moon or the Honey Moon, which the Old Farmer’s Almanac says is tied to the Roman goddess of marriage.

What color is the full moon?

Though one may imagine the Strawberry Moon to have a reddish-pink color, the name doesn’t have anything to do with its hue. The moon could appear tinted red, however, due to light rays beaming through the atmosphere, though this is true with any moon.

This year, the Strawberry Moon should appear golden, according to the Almanac.

What’s the zodiac sign connected to this moon?

The 2023 Strawberry Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which represents birthdates between November 22 and December 21. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says this full moon may spark drive and passion for some, while providing hurdles for others.

Strawberry Moon horoscopes for each zodiac sign can be found here.

Folklore connected to this moon

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, there are three particular traditional beliefs or popular myths that are associated with the Strawberry Moon:

A growing moon and a flowing tide are lucky times to marry. Days following both the new and full moons are most likely to be rainy or stormy. Crabbing, shrimping and clamming are best when the moon is full.

When will the full moon peak?

June’s full moon will reach peak illumination Saturday at 8:43 p.m. PST, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Check your exact local time by entering your zip code into this moonrise and moonset time calculator.

June’s Strawberry Moon will be the last full moon phase of the spring season as June 21 marks the summer solstice. The new moon will begin just ahead of summer’s start on June 18 and the following full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will rise on July 3, Old Farmer’s Almanac data shows.

Enjoy some ripe strawberries in honor of June’s full moon this weekend — it’s only fitting.