(WJW) – Moonbin, a member of the popular K-pop group ASTRO, passed away on Wednesday evening at his home in Seoul. He was 25 years old.

The label of his group confirmed his death in a statement posted on social media, PEOPLE and several other outlets reported.

The group said he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky,” according to a translation of the statement by PEOPLE. It went on to say the group was “deeply mourning” him.

According to PEOPLE, Moonbin started his career as a child model and actor before debuting with ASTRO in 2016.

The group released three albums, including “A Drive to the Starry Road” in 2022.

Moonbin was also a member of the sub-group Moonbin & Sanha, which released three EPs.

He is survived by his family, including sister Moon Sua. She is a member of the K-pop group Billie, Billboard reports.

While the cause of death wasn’t immediately clear, local police told a Korean news outlet that “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” PEOPLE reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help by contacting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or visiting 988lifeline.org.