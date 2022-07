At least seven people were wounded in a shooting in San Pedro on July 24, 2022. (KTLA)

(KTLA) – Multiple people have been wounded and possibly hit by gunfire at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said Sunday.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at the park, which is located at 560 N. Western Ave., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

An update stated that seven people were wounded, four men and three women, at or near a car show at the park. They have all been taken to nearby hospitals.

“At least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injury, including one Male and one Female transported in Critical condition. There are no other patients remaining at scene,” the LAFD added.

LAPD is on a citywide tactical alert due to this incident, added Officer Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.

