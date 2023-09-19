(NEXSTAR) — Better luck next time. No one won Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, and the total has climbed to $672 million.

There were no $2 million winners, and a $1 million ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

Monday’s numbers were: 2, 21, 26, 40, 42, and red Powerball 9. The Power Play was 3X.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

At that size, this jackpot ranks as the 10th-largest in Powerball. It’s also the third-largest of 2023 — in February, there was a $754.6 million jackpot won by a ticket in Washington, and in July, a California ticket landed a $1.08 billion prize. Both of those prizes rank among the largest in the game’s history.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots on record:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.08 billion: July 19, 2023 (California) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington) $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland) $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California) $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York) $672 million (est. Sept. 19, 2023)

If anyone wins the jackpot Wednesday, they’ll have to choose between an annuitized payout over 29 years or a lump sum, currently valued at $320.5 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any prize, and a 1 in 292.2 million chance at winning the Powerball jackpot.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed, as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.