EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monopoly is about to get a refresh.

Following a monthlong vote, Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro announced that the thimble token will return in the next generation of the game later this year.

Hasbro, which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, let fans vote in April to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse and rider, or money bag.

The thimble will take the place of the soon-to-be-extinct T-Rex, which itself was voted out of the game. In 2017, Monopoly retired the thimble — as well as the wheelbarrow and boot — and added the penguin, T-Rex, and rubber ducky.

The thimble was among the original tokens included in the game when it was first sold in the 1930s. Other original pieces include the boot, top hat, and race car.

Monopoly games with the thimble will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S., and spring 2023 globally.