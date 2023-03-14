SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kyle Chrisley, the son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley, was arrested in Tennessee Tuesday following an alleged workplace altercation.

Smyrna police say Chrisley, an employee at a Penske Truck Rental, was involved in a “physical altercation” with his supervisor. Chrisley allegedly pulled a “fixed blade” during the incident.

According to authorities, Chrisley, 32, voluntarily appeared to be booked into jail on an active warrant. He was later released on a $3,000 bond.

Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately available Tuesday.

Chrisley appeared in the reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” which focused on the lives of the Georgia family. The show had been renewed for a tenth season before Kyle’s father, Todd, and stepmom, Julie, were convicted on bank and tax fraud charges.

Todd and Julie reported to a federal prison in Florida in January after their request for bail was denied. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.