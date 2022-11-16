WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The makers of Spam have developed with a new product for the holidays. It’s a take on a holiday food most of us have heard about, but never tried: figgy pudding.
The traditional English dish — which is more akin to a boiled or steamed cake made with figs or other dried fruits, rather than the puddings North Americans are familiar with — is repeatedly referenced in the Christmas carol “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Among the lyrics, carolers sing, “Bring us some figgy pudding,” “We all like our figgy pudding,” and “We won’t go until we get some.”
But Spam, citing a recent survey, said that only 69% of people have heard of figgy pudding, and only 17% have actually tried it.
Spam Brand decided to fill this void by offering a brand-new flavor — Spam Figgy Pudding — for a limited time. The company calls it a “savory, sweet and comforting treat,” with ingredients including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, and “winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors.”
“This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can!” Steve Venenga, Spam Brand vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “It honors the traditional recipe while making it easy and versatile to enjoy.”
He suggests trying it on a skewer, a charcuterie board, or with Dutch baby pancakes.
Spam Figgy Pudding is available for a limited time at Spam.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com for a limited time.