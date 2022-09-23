Taco Bell’s new “Beyond Carne Asada Steak” was developed in partnership with Beyond Meat. (Taco Bell)

DAYTON, OH (KTVI) – Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless “steak” quesadilla.

The fast-food chain announced this week that the new item — the “Beyond Carne Asada Steak” quesadilla — will be available for a limited time at select Dayton-area locations beginning Oct. 13.

As the name implies, the item is made with a plant-based steak alternative developed in partnership with Beyond Meat, and comprised of ingredients including “vital wheat gluten and faba bean protein.” Taco Bell is also touting that the “category-disrupting protein” is made without GMOs or added hormones.

Both companies also claim the meatless “steak” tastes like the real thing.

“Designed to specifically complement the bold, savory flavors that Taco Bell is known for, Beyond Carne Asada Steak delivers the flavorful, delicious taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak with the added benefits of plant-based meat,” said Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat’s Chief Innovation Officer, in a statement included in Taco Bell’s press release.

The meatless Beyond Carne Asada Steak will be priced the same as a traditional steak quesadilla. Customers at participating Dayton locations can also choose to swap out real steak for Beyond Carne Asada Steak in other Taco Bell items (burritos, breakfast quesadillas, etc.) at no additional charge.

The vegetarian-friendly protein option is expected to be available at select Dayton-area locations while supplies last. Taco Bell did not say when, or if, the item will appear on menus outside of Ohio.