TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.

With the help of Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines, the town’s entire population of 100, was invited. On Monday, 95 of the residents touched down in sunny Florida.

Upon their arrival, the city’s guests were welcomed to Tampa International Airport with multiple signs, one of them reading, “There is no place like Tampa,” a nod to the iconic movie “The Wizard of Oz,” which is set in Kansas.

According to a press release, the small rural Kansas town has only 24 businesses, including a fitness center, a hair salon, a few restaurants and a construction center.

In comparison, the Tampa Bay area, with its population of around 3 million people, is the 18th largest metropolitan area in the U.S., offering multiple outdoor activities, theme parks and many other attractions for ways to stay busy year-round.

Ninety-five residents of Tampa, Kansas, traveled to Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Tampa International Airport)

The airport shared on its Twitter page that the Kansas residents will spend their week exploring the Florida city.

The fellow Tampa residents will indulge in activities that will include trips to the zoo, aquarium, history and art centers; eating at Tampa’s best dining spots, and of course, walking along the Tampa Riverwalk.