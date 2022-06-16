The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on June 8, 2022, released this image of seized catalytic converters (SBCSD)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly.

The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Catalytic converter thefts have seen a “significant increase” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NICB said.

“There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals,” NICB said in a news release.

A catalytic converter is a device essential to a vehicle’s exhaust system. Its purpose is to convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally friendly gases.

Thieves steal converters for their valuable metals that turn a quick profit.

Here are the top targets for thieves nationwide, according to CARFAX.

1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.)

1989-2020 Honda Accord

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks

2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

2011-17 Chrysler 200

2001-21 Toyota Prius

How are the catalytic converters stolen?

All vehicles manufactured after 1974 contain a catalytic converter. Hoping to obtain and sell its high-in-demand metals, criminals often use a jack and an angle grinder to steal catalytic converters in minutes.

The brazen crime comes at a high cost for vehicle owners. Many miss work, encounter transportation hardship and pay $1,000 to $3,000 out of pocket to fix their vehicle.

However, experts and law enforcement officials explain the measures residents can take to protect their vehicles from these robberies.