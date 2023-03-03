(The Hill) – Two Americans were arrested Thursday for allegedly being part of a scheme to supply Russia with aviation equipment in violation of U.S. export laws amid the war on Ukraine, according to the Department of Justice.

The Justice Department said in a release that two men from Kansas — Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, 59, Douglas Robertson, 55 — have conspired since 2020 to shirk U.S. export laws by sending Western avionics equipment to Russian companies and offering repair services for equipment used in Russian-built aircraft through their Kanrus Trading Company.

Buyanovsky and Robertson allegedly concealed and misstated where and to whom the equipment and services were being delivered, the Justice Department said.

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, the two allegedly tried to send aviation-related equipment to Russia from the U.S.

The U.S. Commerce Department informed Buyanovsky and Robertson that they needed a license to export to Russia, but months later, the pair allegedly shipped the equipment without a license to Russia via Armenia and Cyprus.

The two Kansas men are charged with “conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law,” according to the Justice Department. They face decades in prison if convicted.