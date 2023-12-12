LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – As the holiday season approaches, Uber is giving customers a chance to ride in style to parties, festivities and gatherings.

Beginning Monday through Sunday, Dec. 17, customers can book a Festive Fleet with Uber, a holiday-themed party charter bus filled with karaoke, festive lights, Christmas decor and photo props to help stir up the holiday spirit.

Uber offering festive, holiday-themed party buses in LA (Uber)

The holiday-themed charter trips will be available in Los Angeles; New York; Washington, D.C.; Miami, and Chicago.

Riders who book a charter up until Sunday will receive 10% off with promo code “FESTIVE 10.”

In addition to the holiday party buses, there are several other special holiday offerings from Uber, including the Gift Hub in the Uber Eats app to easily find and send gifts, Robot Reindeers that will be delivering food during the month of December, and free package returns using Uber Connect.