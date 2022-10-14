STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A police officer in Streetsboro, Ohio, is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and that his driver’s license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries.

After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.

One of the deliveries was to a home in Streetsboro, where Ashley Csorba was wondering what happened to the food she ordered for her husband.

“He was like, ‘Ash, what’s taking so long? Like, I am hangry,’ and I was like, ‘I know, I’m sorry.’ So I checked it and I said, ‘They’re coming up Route 14 now. We should be fine. They’ll be here soon,'” Csorba said.

She was shocked to see the food was being delivered by a police officer.

“At first, obviously I was scared. I thought maybe something had happened, and he said, ‘Did you order Sonic?’ and I was like, ‘We did,’ and he said ‘OK, well we had a run-in with your driver, but I just wanted to make sure you got your order,'” she said.

The professionalism of Colvin, a first-year officer on the police force, is a source of pride for the chief who hired the 26-year-old.

“I think it says what’s out there that a lot of people just don’t know about: We’re human, we’re part of the community and we understand that ‘hangry’ is a thing, and we want to get people their food and serve the community,” said Chief Patricia Wain.

Csorba decided to post a video on social media that paid tribute to the officer’s commitment to protect and serve.

“I was like, ‘That is the craziest thing that has ever happened, but it was so kind of him,'” she said.