(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump faces a number of investigations and lawsuits related to his business practices with the Trump Organization and his four-year stint in the White House as he considers running for reelection in 2024.

Here’s every major legal challenge the former president is facing, from several investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to a family inheritance feud.

The Jan. 6 investigation and related cases

Trump is facing nine lawsuits related to the events of Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

A criminal investigation from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is examining whether Trump officials disrupted the 2020 election in the Georgia county. The county has requested a grand jury for the investigation. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has filed a lawsuit against Trump for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in violation of the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act. The NAACP recently won a victory over the winter and the lawsuit, which 10 members of Congress have signed on to, is moving forward. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is suing Trump in a separate lawsuit over the Jan. 6 attack. U.S. Capitol Police officers filed three separate lawsuits against Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 rioting, which injured more than 100 officers. Four officers committed suicide afterward and one died from a stroke shortly after. Two Metropolitan Police Department officers from Washington, D.C., also filed a lawsuit against Trump, seeking compensation for physical and emotional damages. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said his probe into those who incited Jan. 6 could result in charges against Trump.

New York officials probing the Trump Organization’s property valuations

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether Trump inflated property values for investors and deflated them in federal tax forms. She is pushing for Trump to hand over documents and for Trump himself to sit for a deposition, a call he has so far refused in violation of a court order.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is continuing a similar probe into potential tax fraud and financial crimes. The case already resulted in charges filed last year against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for his alleged role in a 15-year tax fraud scheme.

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office also launched an investigation in October into whether the Trump Organization misled officials about the property value of Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

Federal investigators are looking at whether Trump mishandled classified documents

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate whether the former president mishandled classified documents.

Fifteen boxes of official records were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida this year, which he was legally required to turn over.

Mary Trump is suing her uncle for allegedly defrauding her from the family inheritance

Trump’s niece says she was defrauded out of millions of dollars from her inheritance.

The lawsuit is ongoing in New York State Supreme Court. Mary Trump has requested a preliminary conference to proceed while Donald Trump has moved to dismiss the case.

Trump is suing his niece and The New York Times in a separate lawsuit over reporting on his taxes. Mary Trump revealed in her tell-all book that she gave information to the newspaper for the story.

E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault suit

E. Jean Carroll, a magazine writer who says Trump sexually assaulted her in the ’90s, is suing the former president for saying she fabricated her claims that he raped her.

The lawsuit is pending in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. A federal judge recently denied Trump’s attempt to countersue.

Former personal attorney Michael Cohen is also suing Trump

In Manhattan federal court, Cohen is suing Trump, the U.S. government and other officials for allegedly retaliating against him after writing a tell-all book about his time serving Trump in a legal capacity.

The attorney says he was returned to federal prison in 2020 because of the book, according to the Associated Press.

Trump Tower lawsuit

Trump actually sat for a four-hour deposition on this one in October.

Six protesters are suing Trump, accusing his security guards of assaulting them outside Trump Tower during a 2015 protest.

Trump called the lawsuit pending in New York State Court “ridiculous” after his deposition.

Doe v. Trump Organization

A class-action lawsuit first filed in 2018 alleges the Trump Organization used their business to scam investors into supporting false or worthless business opportunities.

The case is taking place in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

Tenants suing Trump for hiking prices

In a lawsuit filed in the New York State Supreme Court, tenants who lived in a building once owned by Trump’s father say the Trump family hiked rents by inflating prices for appliances.

The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in March.