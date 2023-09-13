(NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended new COVID-19 boosters for nearly all Americans.

The new COVID boosters are expected to be made available to everyone 6 months old and older this week. Despite the broad recommendation, there are some people who may want to think twice about getting the shot.

Among those who should not get the vaccine are, most obviously, those younger than 6 months old. The Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved a vaccine dose for the youngest Americans.

If you were unable to receive an early COVID vaccine because of an allergy to a component of the shot, you should do the same with this booster, according to Dr. Kristin Englund, an infectious disease physician at Cleveland Clinic. The same is true if you experienced a severe allergic reaction like anaphylaxis after a previous dose.

“However, some people may still be able to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine without that component,” Dr. Englund added. That includes the Novavax vaccine rather than the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots. A list of ingredients for each vaccine can be found here on the FDA’s website.

The CDC lists other conditions that may warrant precautionary measures when it comes to getting the vaccine. If you fall into any of these categories, experts recommend consulting your doctor before getting the vaccine.

If you currently have COVID, the CDC advises that you wait to get the booster until after you have completed your isolation period.

People who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or may become pregnant in the future are also encouraged to get the vaccine, according to the CDC.

If you do have a severe allergic reaction to the COVID booster, you should seek emergency medical attention immediately, experts say. Otherwise, if you received previous COVID vaccines without any complications, you should expect the same with the newest booster.