COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s proposed medical marijuana bill moved out of the state’s House Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs on Tuesday.

The bill has already passed through the Senate and will now move to the House floor.

The bill — known as the Compassionate Care Act — would legalize marijuana to treat certain medical conditions. It introduced by Sen. Tom Davis in January 2021 and has 14 listed co-sponsors.

Under the proposed legislation, patients with cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, PTSD, Crohn’s disease, autism, terminal illnesses and other “debilitating medical conditions” could qualify for medical marijuana treatments.