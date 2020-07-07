Paycheck Protection Program Loan Searchable Database

The federal loan program created to save jobs during the coronavirus pandemic sent at least $265 million to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

That amount accounts for only 15% of borrowers from the Paycheck Protection Program. The remaining 85% of businesses and nonprofits are not included in this story because they received less than $150 thousand and were kept anonymous by the Small Business Administration.

The loans can be forgiven if employers use a majority of the money to pay workers.

Churches in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee received between $2.85 million and $7.2 million in taxpayer-backed loans. Three churches received up to $1 million each, according to the data. The amount isn’t exact because the federal governments’s data only provided a range amount for each payment.

131 restaurant companies received a total of at least $37.35 million. CMAC, Inc., the Myrtle Beach-based owner of Logan’s Roadhouse locations in the Carolinas and Georgia, received the biggest share of the money, federal records show. It got between $5 million and $10 million for keeping 500 jobs, the government said.

Other top recipients include Founders National Golf, the owner of more than 20 golf courses along the Grand Strand. 201 jobs were retained with between $2 million and $5 million in taxpayer-backed loans, the records said. Real estate investor Burroughs & Chapin received the same range of funding, according to the data, for 202 jobs.

The federal data listed 60 entities receiving at least $17.7 million with the promise of saving zero jobs in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. For another 44 employers receiving at least $12.85 million in total, the field for “jobs retained” was left blank in the federal records.

Lake City Creative Alliance, the nonprofit sponsor of the annual ArtFields event, collected at least $150 thousand for 21 jobs, the records said.

Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative split up to $3 million.

Other recipients include entertainment venues, furniture stores, landscapers, electricians, manufacturers, lifeguard services, attorneys, country clubs, and many more employers. At least 908 businesses and nonprofits in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee received $150 thousand or more in exchange for protecting more than forty-five thousand jobs.

The Associated Press said it and other news organizations are suing the government to release the names of employers receiving less than $150 thousand.