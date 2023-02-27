Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
64°
Sign Up
Myrtle Beach
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
📺 Watch
Newscast Replays
Live Breaking News
Video on Demand
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Crime
News13 Investigates
National
World
Politics
Chinese Balloon
Brittanee Drexel Case
Growth Tracker
Washington-DC
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Sheriff: VW tracking firm demanded fee to find boy
Burger King brings back fan-favorite item
Meet Patsy Kelly and her dog this Saturday
Video
Jurassic-Era insect found near Arkansas Walmart
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
DCSO: Man arrested on drug charges for 2nd time in …
Top Stories
Police: Florence car salesman misled customers
Top Stories
Georgetown man gets 10 years for drug, gun crimes
Video
Lumberton man faces murder charge after shooting
Video
Man sentenced for role in 2018 Robeson County death
Video
Man allegedly shot at vehicle doing doughnuts
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Frank’s Gardening Club
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Politics
News13 Investigates
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
South Florence hosts the Pee Dee Pitch-Off
Top Stories
CCU women fall in the Sun Belt tournament to Marshall, …
Top Stories
CCU baseball falls at College of Charleston, 4-3
Video
CCU men’s basketball season ends in SBC tournament …
CCU’s Aja Blount & Deaja Richardson named to Sun …
Lillard posts 71 points, 13 3s, then gets drug test
Health
Count on Health Partners
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Living Local
Community
Patsy’s Pet Patrol
Chats with Nicole
First Responder Friday
Gas Tracker
Beach Bites
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Live Healthy
Contests
Contest Winners
Talkin’ Trash
Hannah’s Local Trivia
Honoring Our Veterans
Nominate a Veteran
Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For WBTW
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WBTW
Search
Please enter a search term.
Patsy's Pet Patrol
Meet Patsy Kelly and her dog this Saturday
Top Patsy's Pet Patrol Headlines
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
Police: Florence car salesman misled customers
Myrtle Beach police investigate domestic violence …
DCSO: Man arrested on drug charges for 2nd time in …
2 local assisted living facilities could be shut …
Lumberton man faces murder charge after shooting
Scotland County Schools parts ways with superintendent
SCHP: Pedestrian killed on Hwy 52 in Darlington Co.
Burger King brings back fan-favorite item
SLED Chief fined in hemp farmer case
Florence students learn about robotic surgeries
Tweets by WBTWNews13