MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are considering adopting a puppy, there are some things you can easily do to train your new pet and help keep it safe, according to Joyell Leonard of Off Leash K-9 Training.

The first one is to develop a schedule. Think of the new puppy as a baby. Dogs that aren’t getting enough rest have a tendency to act out more. This includes chewing on things and digging in the backyard. Naps are a must, just like any newborn or toddler.

Secondly, it’s important to work on crate training. Leonard said it’s the most important thing to remember when you get a new puppy.

Next is training that includes name recognition. When you bring home a puppy, you want to reward it with a treat when it turns its head when it hears its name.

You should also work on teaching your puppy to respond to the word “come” so that it will return to you. This will help if your puppy gets away while you’re on a walk.

It’s also important to socialize your dog, although that doesn’t mean you should allow any person or animal to approach it.

Housebreaking your puppy is also a must for your new buddy. You should take it outdoors frequently, but not before talking to your veterinarian. That’s because the dangerous canine parvovirus can lie dormant in the grass for a long time. The vet should be able to answer any of your questions.