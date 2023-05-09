MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year to enjoy a meal outside with your friends, even the four-legged kind, if the restaurant allows it.

For years, it’s been legal in many places to let your dog join you on the patio of a restaurant, but now the FDA is backing that up, saying dogs pose no threat to your health while eating.

However, not everyone likes that idea.

Dogs are still not allowed to join owners at tables indoors, unless it’s a service animal. And the outdoor dining guidance does not permit other pets.

Studies show you can get bacteria and diseases from dogs, but more than likely it’s from a bite and not from petting or having them lick you.

The CDC always recommends people wash their hands after touching them.

