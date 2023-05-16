MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Pavement, like asphalt or artificial grass, can become incredibly hot and could blister your dog’s paw pads.

Pet owners should check the found by placing their hand on the pavement for five seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for the dog.

According to data in the Journal of the American Medical Association, when the air temperature is 86 degrees, the asphalt registers at 135 degrees.

Pet owners can order boots for their dogs paws that will help protect them on the hot asphalt.

