This story is just to make you smile.

A recently adopted pit bull mix was officially sworn in last week as a member of the city of Hopkinsville’s police department last week. The Kentucky police department said Bolo visited in October for what was supposed to be a one-day trip.

Bolo came from the animal shelter as part of the police department’s “Paw-trol” program and wound up being adopted after he “stole the hearts of Hopkinsville Police Department staff.”

Video footage shows Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight swearing in Bolo as the police department’s very first “Paw-trol” officer. Bolo sealed the deal with a paw print signature on the oath.

